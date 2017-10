JIMMY BUFFET, KENNEY CHESNEY, and TOBY KEITH have been slated to perform at the hurricane relief benefit concert, “TRYING TO REASON…,” on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at the DONALD L. TUCKER CIVIC CENTER in TALLAHASSEE. All proceeds from the show will go towards helping communities in FLORIDA, PUERTO RICO, and the islands affected by recent natural disasters.

Tickets go on-sale next FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 10a (local time).