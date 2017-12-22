iHEARTMEDIA DENVER SVP of Programming JIM LAWSON has crossed the street to join BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER as PD, effective JANUARY 2nd. LAWSON, who replaces ANDY HOLT, has previously worked in the market at KFMD, KALC (ALICE 105.9), and KIMN; he has also served as VP Hispanic Division for iHEART and has worked at WGN-A and WBBM-F (B96)/CHICAGO. HOLT recently announced his departure to join ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) and Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH)/MIAMI as PD.

“I have known JIM for years and had to compete against him many times,” said BONNEVILLE DENVER VP/Market Manager BOB CALL. “I decided that’s enough competing and brought JIM to KOSI 101.1 to lead our legendary AC brand. JIM brings enormous knowledge and experience leading top-rated radio stations, along with the unique perspective of having now worked at all of the markets’ AC radio stations. Getting someone of JIM’s experience and accomplishment to lead KOSI is exciting.”

“I’m humbled and honored to join BONNEVILLE and work alongside VP/Market Manager BOB CALL, a person I’ve admired as a competitor for over 20 years,” said LAWSON. “The opportunity to program an iconic brand like KOSI 101.1 and continue to build on its’ success is a dream come true.”