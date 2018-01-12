KMWX (MIX 92.5 FM)/ABILENE, TX, WZIM (MAGIC 99.5 FM)/PEORIA, IL, WWFW (SUNNY 103.9 FM)/FT. WAYNE, IN and WNCV (COAST 93.3 FM)/FT. WALTON BEACH, FL have signed up for THE JIM BRICKMAN SHOW, a four-hour lifestyle program with music and interviews hosted by songwriter/pianist JIM BRICKMAN, along with co-hosts BRYNNE and BOB.

The show, presented in contemporary version and classic hits versions, is delivered via satellite or FTP download. Affiliates also receive the 24-hour A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS special and a Best of Year-End special at no additional cost.

Stations interested in carrying THE JIM BRICKMAN SHOW can visit envisionnetworks.com or contact DAVE HINTZ at (216) 8313761 or daveh@envisionnetworks.com.