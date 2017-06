Proving you can go home again… former MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WLMI/LANSING morning host JIM BOSH is returning to the cluster. BOSH exited as the station flipped to Top 40.

“I am SUPER EXCITED to announce that I will be rejoining MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/LANSING as a Marketing Consultant for our four amazing radio stations!” said BOSH. “I’ll be meeting with local businesses and helping them grow by creating awesome on-air ads and digital products! I start this THURSDAY!”