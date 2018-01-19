As Singer/Songwriter and Producer Jesse Eplan kicks off the New Year, he’s coming into it with a BANG as he drops his latest video for the single “DANK” off his debut EP “Trap Harmony”!

WATCH: Jesse Eplan “DANK” Official Video (CLEAN)

Directed by Big Face and Produced by Black & White Productions, the song encapsulates Eplan’s excitement for his new surroundings – having recently started college at the University of Tampa. He he said of the song in a recent interview with AntiMusic.com “The whole idea around ‘Dank’ is just being yourself, hanging out with friends, and doing what college kids do.” On his excitement for shooting parts of the video in and around campus, Eplan explains “The producer caught some great shots of the city with a drone. We also had great weather so the pool scene was crazy, as was the convertible driving through the streets of Tampa with me and my friends.”

Discovering a knack for music at a very young age, Jesse learned how to play multiple instruments from drums to bass, guitar, keyboards, and polished his vocal talents playing in local bands on his home turf – Long Island, NY. Eplan’s music consists of genres anywhere from Hip-Hop to Pop and R&B, and able to blend them in a unique way and make it his own has come from years of immersing himself in music.

Having first heard Led Zeppelin, ACDC, The Beatles and many of the world’s top music revolutionaries in early adolescence through his teen years – it influenced him immensely as he began performing in bands as a lead singer, drummer and lead guitar player. When he began playing throughout Long Island and Manhattan in various gigs and charity events which raised thousands of dollars helping to fight crohn’s disease, colitis, and breast cancer, he was then able to really cut his teeth as a live musician.

As he began developing perfect pitch from his guitar and piano playing, it helped him immensely with his next stage of music: writing, producing and recording. Purchasing Logic X Pro, he was able to learn the digital audio workstation and music production software with ease, teaching himself every facet of the program and figuring out how to make beats to record his own vocal tracks over. This brought him into a new world of exploring Hip-Hop, R&B and Trap Music which would be where he ultimately found his niche as a successful singer/songwriter and producer.

Since then, he’s made appearances on My Long Island TV’s Rick’s Rising Stars (which airs on Verizon FiOS1), as a guest on Live It Up! with Donna Drake, and performed LIVE on the world famous Jones Beach Bandshell stage for the 2017 “Live at the Shell” Summer Concert Series.

As he continues to thrive from NY to FL by making songs and collaborating with new and like-minded artists, his music is sure to speak volumes as he continues thriving and growing musical inspiration. And with yet another brand new video in the New Year with “DANK”, the sky’s the limit for Jesse Eplan in 2018!

