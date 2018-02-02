Programming vet JERRY RAMSAY is the new OM for the CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE, WA seven-station cluster, which includes Country KYSN; Classic Rock KPQ; Top 40 KWWW; Hot AC KQBG; News/Talk KPQ-A; Talk KKWN; and Sports KYSP-A. RAMSAY will also handle PD/morning chores for KYSN; he succeeds BRANDON YOUNG in the OM/PD roles, following YOUNG’s departure last month for the PD gig at ALPHA Country KYKX/LONGVIEW, TX (NET NEWS 1/15).

“JERRY brings multiple format experience, a lot of enthusiasm, on top of being a talented morning personality,” said CHERRY CREEK Group PD MARK ELLIOT. “He’s the complete package that we look for at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA; we’re excited to have JERRY on board.” Most recently OM for INGSTAD RADIO/YAKIMA, WA, RAMSAY’s career stops include HARRISBURG, PA; FAYETTEVILLE, AR; EL PASO, TX; and PHOENIX.