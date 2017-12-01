JEREMY YOUNG, most recently at COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5) and News KRMG (NEWS 102.3)/TULSA, OK, will take over afternoons on MANNING Hot AC WAFY (KEY 103)/FREDERICK. MD. He will start on DECEMBER 1th1.

“I’m stoked to join the team at KEY 103! I can’t say thank you enough to CHRIS ELLIOT and FRED MANNING for this incredible opportunity to take over afternoons in FREDERICK,” said YOUNG. There’s so much history to see. I’m about to get schooled on MARYLAND crab cakes!”

ELLIOT said, “It has been a long search, but we’ve found the perfect fit for afternoons on KEY 103. JEREMY’s passion, energy and desire to succeed have us very excited for afternoons on KEY, we’re very happy to have him on board.”