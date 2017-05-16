JPR ENTERTAINMENT’s JEREMY ROBINSON tells us he has transitioned to afternoons at SCRIPPS Classic Country KXBL/TULSA. ROBINSON first joined the station for evenings in OCTOBER. He launced JPR last MAY and previously hosted TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s “TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS,” the “JEREMY SHOW” for CITADEL MEDIA NETWORKS, and had stops at CUMULUS Country combo KSCS and KPLX/DALLAS.

“After six months of hosting nights for KXBL in TULSA, they move[d] me to afternoon drive,” said ROBINSON. “I am very proud to be a part of this great station under the direction of STEVE HUNTER and GREG MOZINGO.” Congratulate ROBINSON here.