JPR ENTERTAINMENT’s JEREMY ROBINSON tells us that he has been named LKCM Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH morning co-host. ROBINSON will partner with JUSTIN FRAZELL, who has handled morning on THE RANCH since 2009. The pair originally teamed at CUMULUS Country KPLX/DALLAS.

“JUSTIN is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege of working with, and I am excited to work closely with him every morning to create an experience RANCH fans will want to be a part of,” said ROBINSON. Congratulate him here.