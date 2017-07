COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95)/TULSA midday host JENNY LAW will add MD stripes effective MONDAY, JULY 31st. The date coincides with LAW’s return from maternity leave following the birth of her daughter, HARPER LOUISE.

LAW joined KWEN in 2015. She previously handled PD/midday duties at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KKYS/COLLEGE STATION, TX and spent nine years with COX MEDIA/HOUSTON. Congratulate LAW here.