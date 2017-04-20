iHEARTMEDIA/VIRGINIA-CAROLINA VP/Programming JEFF WYATT has been named SVP/Programming for the company’s BALTIMORE region as well as PD of Country WPOC and Adult Hits WQSR (102.7 JACK-FM). Concurrently, former WPOC PD TOMMY CHUCK segues to AC WASH/WASHINGTON, D.C. for PD duties in addition to continuing as PD for sister Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5).

“I am excited to have JEFF return to iHEARTMEDIA’s WASHINGTON, D.C. Region and lead our four amazing brands in BALTIMORE,” said SVP/Programming-WASHINGTON, D.C. Region JEFF KAPUGI. “He already knows the area extremely well, and his experience in both programming and on-air is unmatched.”

WYATT is a radio vet with over thirty years of programming experience, most recently as VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Region and PD for Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE. Early in his career, he worked as a PD/afternoon on-air personality at KIIS/LOS ANGELES. He later was named VP/Programming for EMMIS BROADCASTING and held PD duties at KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES. His background also includes serving as the VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s WASHINGTON, D.C. Region and PD of Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C.

“Although I will miss working with the incredibly talented team in iHEARTMEDIA’s VIRGINIA-CAROLINA Region, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on the success of our BALTIMORE stations,” WYATT said. “I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be fun!” Congratulate WYATT here.

Chuck Adds WASH

“TOMMY CHUCK is a solid as they come,” said SVP/Programming-WASHINGTON, D.C. Region JEFF KAPUGI. “I’ve worked with TOMMY in some fashion since he got into this business and I’m thrilled to have him focused on such an important brand as WASH-FM in addition to the amazing things he has been doing on HOT 99.5.”

CHUCK joined the iHEARTMEDIA team in 2000 at WKXJ/CHATTANOOGA. Since then he has programmed WQEN/BIRMINGHAM, WXXL/ORLANDO, and spent eight years as PD/Digital Director for WFLZ and WMTX/TAMPA. He spent the last two years programming HOT 99.5 and 93.1 WPOC.

“I am honored to now lead the two most listened to radio stations in WASHINGTON, D.C.,” said CHUCK. “Like HOT 99.5, 97.1 WASH-FM is a blue-chip brand with an incredible history and even brighter future. Thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for believing in me. Thanks to my family for supporting me. I am blessed to have this opportunity.” Reach CHUCK here.