Hot of the heels of the single “Country Girls – Grip and Ride” – Jeff Leonard is set to release a moving tribute to fatherhood. The song is a personal look into the love shared when experiencing the birth of his daughter Mackenzie. The single will be released just in time for Father’s Day and will be available to global radio outlets on Thursday May 11, 2017. Leonard is teaming up to drop the single to radio through Cherry Crown Records. This single is sure to touch on the emotional experience of welcoming a child into the World for everyone.

For an early radio delivery please contact: music@cherrycrown.com