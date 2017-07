JAY Z’s “4:44” was made available to AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED subscibers as of 9p (PT) last night. His new video, “The Story Of O.J.” can also be seen here.

“4:44” joins JAY Z albums like “Magna Carta…Holy Grail,” “AMERICAN Gangster,” “Kingdom Come,” “The Black Album,” “The Dynasty” and more on AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED, a paid service that charges $7.99 a month for AMAZON PRIME customers, and 99 cents for the first four months..