AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA (AGM)/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA Dir./Programming PEPPER DANIELS is adding programming duties for Hot AC KSTT, while retaining responsibilities for Country clustermate KKJG, and heritage Talk KVEC-A. DANIELS will now be completely focused on the company’s SAN LUIS OBISPO stations, after juggling time at the company’s SANTA MARIA, CA group.

Concurrently, KSNI (SUNNY COUNTRY 102.5)/SANTA MARIA morning personality JAY TURNER adds PD responsibilities, succeeding DANIELS effective MONDAY, MAY 1st. TURNER has been with SUNNY COUNTRY mornings since JULY (NET NEWS 7/28). He previously handled mornings on KSTT and has 14 years prior experience in the PD chair at KSNI before moving to Classic Rock KXFM in 2014. Send congrats here.