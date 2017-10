UMG NASHVILLE Coord./Promotion JASON MCCOLL has segued to similar duties for the label group’s CAPITOL NASHVILLE imprint, effective immediately. He succeeds SARAH BETH WATSON, who is leaving for a soon-to-be announced opportunity.

A two-and-half-year UMG vet, MCCOLL had served in hs previous role since last NOVEMBER. News of his replacement as UMG/NASHVILLE Coord./Promotion is expected soon. Send MCCOLL congrats here.