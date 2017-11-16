Former CUMULUS/LOS ANGELES and iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO VP/Sales JASON COURTEMANCHE is joining ALPHA MEDIA/WEST PALM BEACH as Dir./Sales, effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 4th. COUTREMANCHE has served as Mgr./Sales at CBS RADIO News WBBM-A/CHICAGO, Dir./Sales for MVS INTERNATIONAL Spanish Top 40 XHGLX (EXA FM) and XHTIM (LA MEJOR)/SAN DIEGO, and GSM at CLEAR CHANNEL/SAN DIEGO and LAS VEGAS.

ALPHA MEDIA/WEST PALM BEACH Market Manager ELIZABETH HAMMA said, “JASON is a natural leader who brings a depth of knowledge in marketing, digital, and events that will help us further drive results for our listeners and clients. His vision, leadership, enthusiasm and innate ability to coach will take our cluster to the next level.” Added COURTEMANCHE, “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping the already high achieving WEST PALM BEACH team soar to new heights.”