BROKEN BOW’s JASON ALDEAN resumed his tour in TULSA last night (10/12), less than two weeks after the deadly mass shootings in LAS VEGAS during his set at the ROUTE 91 HARVEST FESTIVAL. ALDEAN addressed the TULSA crowd, thanking them for coming out to the show. “One thing that will help more than anything is playing for you guys tonight,” said ALDEAN. “Every day that goes by, we think about the 58 people that lost their lives — we don’t count that a**hole that was doing the shooting.”

ALDEAN also urged unity, saying, “Sometimes this country can be really divided, and that’s unfortunate, but it’s been cool to see all the love and support during the past 10 days, because of what happened in LAS VEGAS. I feel like if we could do that on a daily basis, the world would be a lot better place.” ALDEAN also had a message for anyone trying to create fear: “People are going to continue to try and hold us down and continue to try and do things to us that are gonna make us live in fear and not go out and do what we want to do, whether it’s going to a concert, or a ball game, or go to the mall, or to a movie. To those people who keep trying to do that I say ‘f*** you.’” Watch the video here.