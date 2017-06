BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ JASON ALDEAN will perform a free show after the “2017 CMT MUSIC AWARDS” TONIGHT (6/7) at NASHVILLE’s WALK OF FAME PARK, beginning around 9:30p (CT). The full-band show is open to the public.

ALDEAN will pay tribute the late GREGG ALLMAN during his performance at TONIGHT’s award show, and is nominated for two CMT Awards this YEAR, Male Video Of The Year for “Lights Come On,” and CMT Performance Of The Year for “Hicktown” at the CMT CONCERT OF THE SUMMER.