WORDCOUNTRY has upped Dir./Creative JANINE APPLETON to Head of the Publishing Company. A four-year company vet, APPLETON helped establish the division of WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. WORDCOUNTRY hit #1 last year with BRETT YOUNG’s “Sleep Without You,” and JON PARDI’s “Heartache On The Dance Floor” currently sits inside the top 5 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart.

