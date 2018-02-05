JAMES STEELE has landed at ENTERCOM Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO for PM-Drive/imaging duties. STEELE was most recently APD/afternoons at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 WXYK (107.1 THE MONKEY)/BILOXI-GULFPORT, MS (NET NEWS, 1/23).

Prior to BILOXI, STEELE was in ORLANDO at then-CBS Top 40 WJHM (AMP 101.9) doing nights, production, and imaging. He previously programmed SINCLAIR Alternative WROX (96X)/NORFOLK.

STEELE told ALL ACCESS, “I’m back home in the city that made me fall in love with radio…and it feels good.”