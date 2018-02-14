Country recording artist James Manning is not wasting any time getting the party started with his upcoming single, “Turn It Up,” which will begin impacting country radio on February 19th. “Turn It Up” will also be promoted through a new partnership with Loggins Promotion, which will begin promoting the single in radio nationwide. “Turn It Up” is the title track from the larger-than-life upcoming album, Turn It Up.

“I’m so excited to share my new single Turn It Up with radio and my fans and new fans a like. I’m very proud of this single and I hope Turn It Up can make you crack a smile and tap your feet”– James Manning

The project is slated for a first quarter release and will be James Manning debut album. Manning is excited to team up with Sony Orchard for marketing and distribution for Turn It Up. Manning will also be hitting the road in the upcoming months, with more dates to be added.

Visit James Manning online at jamesmanningmusic.com. Consumers can purchase music online from any of hundreds of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

New single is available on Spins Tracking System and AirplayAccess to radio programmers worldwide.

For interview request, additional information or for radio station visits, please contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com

ABOUT JAMES MANNING:

James Manning’s music tells the stories of our lives. He’s his own man – songwriter, performer, business entrepreneur, and father. A native of Orange County, California, Manning has been described as a visionary storyteller with an infectious spirit and a warm touch. He has developed a contemporary sound that fuses an eclectic collaboration of country and pop leaning songs that are fun, memorable and heartfelt. Manning’s musical influences flow from catchy hook influences of Bryan Adams to the zany fun of Zac Brown to one of the greatest storytellers of our time the great Neil Diamond. In his own words: “I love music and performing! I am in a peaceful place when I am on stage. Writing music helps me share what’s inside of me. I love to find the emotional connection and message in a song and express it on stage for my fans. I want to make a difference in the world. Writing songs and sharing them live, has been one of the most incredible outlets to put my heart on my sleeve and enjoy life with those around me.” Manning has shared the stage with platinum artists including Leon Russell, Loverboy, Marshall Tucker Band, John Michael Montgomery, and Grammy Award winning LeAnn Womack. His frequent appearances in venues such as House of Blues, The Coach House, Saban Theatre and the world famous Whiskey a Go Go on Sunset Boulevard have earned Manning a growing, loyal and passionate following. Manning prides himself in being an artist who loves to collaborate with other artists regardless of genre. He has had the honor of collaborating with world renowned producers Frank Wright and Bruce Walker. Most recently, Manning has had the opportunity to work with acclaimed singer/song writer and producer Brett Boyett, who’s recent credits include Executive producer & Writer to the Soundtrack for the 2018 feature Film “Forever My Girl” in addition to writing and producing credits for Cassadee Pope’s Billboard top hit “I Am Invincible”. Manning described his inner thoughts on writing two of the songs on his project. “I wrote the title song ‘Unforgettable’ about a time in my life when I was very busy but when true love came knocking, it was absolutely unforgettable. ‘To Get My Heart’ is about a deep desire and pursuit to get the one they love to connect with their hearts.” Stay connected with James Manning on social media.

Radio promotion:

Loggins Promotion

5018 Franklin Pike

Nashville, TN 37220

United States

Tel: 310-325-2800

www.logginspromotion.com

staff@logginspromotion.com