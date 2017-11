“GOOD COMPANY WITH JAKE OWEN,” the Country star’s new podcast, has made its debut on iHEARTMEDIA’s “NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK,” established by syndicated morning man BOBBY BONES, with the first full episode posting MONDAY (11/27). The show was announced at the IAB Podcast Upfront in SEPTEMBER.

The debut episode includes talks with JAKE’s twin brother JARROD and tennis star MARDY FISH; the three grew up together in VERO BEACH, FL.