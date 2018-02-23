BIG LOUD’s JAKE OWEN has revealed his “LIFE’S WHATCHA MAKE IT TOUR,” with special guests CHRIS JANSON and JORDAN DAVIS set to join. The tour kicks off on FRIDAY, MAY 18th in CHATTANOOGA and will make additional stops in VIENNA, VA; LITTLE ROCK, AR; BIRMINGHAM, AL; COLORADO SPRINGS, CO; and more. Tickets go on sale next FRIDAY, MARCH 2nd here.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it,” noted OWEN. “If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light. I think concerts are like that; it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time, and the artists on stage feel that, too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea. The fact that we’re playing baseball parks on FRIDAY and SATURDAY nights throughout the Summer, when people are ready to get out, have a good time, and don’t have to work the next day, is really cool. And, I’m so pumped to have CHRIS JANSON and JORDAN DAVIS on the bill with me. It’s going to be an awesome tour. I’m fired up!”