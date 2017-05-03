“PANDORA’s partnership with the Country music community keeps getting better,” said PANDORA SVP/Music Makers Group LARS MURRAY. “‘TODAY’S COUNTRY’ is the second most played station on PANDORA. We’re happy to bring PANDORA ‘SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY’ back to NASHVILLE for a third year. JAKE OWEN is in the 99th percentile of all artists in PANDORA station adds and has more than 1.7 billing total spins on PANDORA. It’s a treat to be working with RAELYNN for a second time, and to reunite JAKE with his former tour mate OLD DOMINION for PANDORA listeners.” Added OWEN, “I’m pumped to perform at the PANDORA ‘SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY’ event in NASHVILLE. CMA FEST is such a great week, not only for Country fans, but for us as entertainers. I love getting to know my fans, and I know they listen to music on PANDORA. It’s going to be an awesome night, and it will be good to see OLD DOMINION and RAELYNN.”