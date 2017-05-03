RCA NASHVILLE artists JAKE OWEN and OLD DOMINION will be joined by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist RAELYNN for PANDORA’s “SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY” concert at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE on TUESDAY, JUNE 6th. The show will be a lead-in for the CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL week and is free to fans who RSVP here . Fans will also be treated to an artist-curated mixtape from PANDORA beginning WEDNESDAY, MAY 31st. The ‘SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY MIXTAPE’ station will feature selections of favorite tunes and personalized audio messages from the artists.

“PANDORA’s partnership with the Country music community keeps getting better,” said PANDORA SVP/Music Makers Group LARS MURRAY. “‘TODAY’S COUNTRY’ is the second most played station on PANDORA. We’re happy to bring PANDORA ‘SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY’ back to NASHVILLE for a third year. JAKE OWEN is in the 99th percentile of all artists in PANDORA station adds and has more than 1.7 billing total spins on PANDORA. It’s a treat to be working with RAELYNN for a second time, and to reunite JAKE with his former tour mate OLD DOMINION for PANDORA listeners.” Added OWEN, “I’m pumped to perform at the PANDORA ‘SOUNDS LIKE COUNTRY’ event in NASHVILLE. CMA FEST is such a great week, not only for Country fans, but for us as entertainers. I love getting to know my fans, and I know they listen to music on PANDORA. It’s going to be an awesome night, and it will be good to see OLD DOMINION and RAELYNN.”