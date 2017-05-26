New Creation Records presents a new single from Love and Wisdom titled, ‘It’s Your Life’. This song features a hard hitting groove with compelling lyrics which refer to normal relationship dynamics while empowering the ladies to make their own life choices.



In 2014, Jah Mason was signed to New Creation Records (NCR), a United States based Record Label.

Jah Mason’s latest album titled ‘Love & Wisdom’ released by NCR journals everyday trials and challenges coupled with love relationship themes and benefits of living an organic life style. Jah Mason shares his vision of the album stating, “It’s all about Love & Wisdom and the concept is about everyday living environmentally, and we just put it into words, to deliver the message through music as a transportation to send it across the world.”

Andrae Corey Johnson known internationally as Jah Mason, is an established roots reggae artist from the farming countryside of Manchester, Jamaica. As a child he adopted the pet name Perry Mason, due to his ability to pacify situations amongst peers in his neighborhood. His early career began under the guidance of reggae superstar Junior Reid, who in 1991 produced and released Mason’s first hit song ‘Selassie I Call We’ under the name, Perry

Mason. Soon thereafter he made a spiritual journey to Bobo Hill in Bull Bay, Jamaica where he changed his stage name to Jah Mason.

Jah Mason’s extensive music catalog includes numerous studio albums; his debut album ‘Keep Your Joy‘ was released in 2002. Mason is recognized for several notable international reggae hits that include ‘Hard Mama Work’, ‘Blame the System’, ‘Mi Chalwa’, ‘Wheat and Tears’ and ‘Ruff Times’, featuring Norwegian artist Nico D. Run come Love Me Tonight, a combination with his close friend Jah Cure for international singer/producer Beres Hammond remains a fan favorite. In 2005, his signature song, ‘Princess Gone’ reached the number 1 spot on the Jamaican and Caribbean charts strengthening his enormous international fan base.

Released by New Creation Records |Produced by Dehva House | Available on all Digital Platforms

Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8CG7X40Cvo

JahMasonMusic.com @JahMasonMusic

Media Inquiries: MediaContact@NewCreationRecords.com

Bookings & Management: NCR.LabelManager@outlook.com 678-549-8711 / 678-541-4583