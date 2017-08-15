iHEARTMEDIA/PANAMA CITY-TALLAHASSEE Market President JACKIE RINKER is joining CUMULUS MEDIA as VP/Market Manager for its five-station PENSACOLA cluster, including Country WXBM (NASH FM 102.7), Urban AC WRRX (MAGIC 106.1), Classic Hits WJTQ (JET 100.7), AC WMEZ, and News-Talk WCOA-A (NEWSTALK 1370). RINKER is a former Dir./Sales for iHEARTMEDIA in BIRMINGHAM and TUSCALOOSA.

“JACKIE is a great addition to our management team,” said CUMULUS RVP PETE DESIMONE. “We have very talented people in PENSACOLA, and I’m confident JACKIE’s leadership will help develop each to help the market reach its full potential.” RINKER added, “I am very excited about the opportunity to work at CUMULUS MEDIA/PENSACOLA. I’ve already heard great things about the PENSACOLA staff, and I have learned how proud these employees are to be a part of such a great company. I am impressed with the consistency of the implementation of a positive culture shift that started with CEO MARY BERNER, which has come up in almost 100% of the conversations I’ve had with CUMULUS MEDIA staff at every level. This will serve its employees, listeners, and customers very well as this focused, collaborative, responsible, and empowering culture breeds great decision-making and execution. I am very happy to be a part of it.”