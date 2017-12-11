Radio exec JACK SWART joins MAX MEDIA RIVER RADIO/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO as GSM/Dir. Sales.

SWART states, “This is a strong cluster of stations that includes KEZS (K-103) — a 100,000 watt country legend. We also have KZIM 960 AM, KGKS 93.9 — ‘Real Rock,’ KGKS — THE RIVER 93.9 (Adult Hits) and the sports combo of KLSC 92.9 and 1220 KGIR — featuring ESPN RADIO, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI sports, the ST. LOUIS BLUES and the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS. The stations are local and community-oriented with promotions like ST. JUDE Radiothon, TOYS FOR TOTS and more.”

Reach out to him at jack@riverradio.net.