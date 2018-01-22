A.J. has been named PD for iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (CHANNEL 96.1) and Adult Hits WLKO (102.9 THE LAKE)/CHARLOTTE effective FEBRUARY 12th.

“Bringing A.J. to CHARLOTTE is a game changer for the market,” said EVP/Programming MEG STEVENS. “He is passionate and creative as well as analytical and strategic. He’s the perfect addition to team CHARLOTTE.”

A 20-plus year radio veteran, A.J. most recently served as the RSVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s ST. LOUIS Region and day-to-day PD for Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7)/ST. LOUIS and Gospel KATZ-A (HALLELUJAH 1600).

“After almost two incredible years leading our ST. LOUIS family, I am honored to have been asked to join our CHARLOTTE team and drive the continued growth of CHANNEL 96.1 and 102.9 THE LAKE,” said A.J. “I am super excited to hit the ground running with MEG STEVENS and the other superstar programmers in the building as we maximize brand efforts in 2018 and beyond.”