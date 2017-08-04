J.D. King has released the music video for “Eloise,” the second single from his upcoming full-length album, Moon Gardens, out later this year. The Bossa Nova beat of the song creates a unique vibe that resonates with listeners and is perfectly complemented by its accompanying short film. “Eloise” is now available to watch on YouTube and is streaming on all digital music services worldwide.

Shot and directed by French cinematographer Juju Sorelli, “Eloise” stars model Zoe Bleu as the eponymous character with appearances by King and his partner Linda Ramone. When asked about the meaning of the song, King explains, “I put the words in unconsciously and later realized it was about Linda. She’s like a respected queen, but I see her as an innocent doll-like girl.” About Sorelli’s direction, King added that he knew “she would be perfect to put her special je ne sais quoi into each shot.” The music video shows a dichotomy of the character of Eloise, at first dressed in regal colors of red, gold and black with a mask on slyly walking around but once this mask is removed, the innocent girl is revealed and the tone of the video becomes more playful. This is parallel to the lyrics of the song, “she talks to me like she was a duchess or a queen, but I could tell she’s just a girl to me.”

Starting from a young age, King has been highly active in the Southern California music scene over the years. The multi-instrumentalist and avid record collector was a part of many local bands before striking out on his own with his debut solo album, Here’s J.D. King. He would go on to form the critically acclaimed band, The Olms, with his good friend, Pete Yorn. With the success of the band, they would tour worldwide with acts like Band Of Horses and Vampire Weekend, as well as appear on The Tonight Show. King is preparing to release his latest album titled Moon Gardens later this year. He describes this work as a “three-year experiment to find the highest level analog sonics, totally original songwriting methods and the most fulfilling creative experience using only biological electromagnetic vibration.”

“Eloise” allows listeners to lose themselves in nostalgic vibes, harkening back the music style of the 60’s with a modern touch. You can watch the video for “Eloise” now on YouTube or stream the single worldwide on all digital music services. To keep up with the latest on J.D. King, visit JDKingmusic.com.