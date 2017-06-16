Los Angeles, CA – J.D. King has released the vibe inducing video for “Midnight Rendezvous,” the lead off single from his upcoming full-length album, Moon Garden, out later this year. Harkening back to the gilded age of Rock n’ Roll, King invites you to escape from the present and into his world, all set to the warm and upbeat analog pop rock track. The video for “Midnight Rendezvous” is now available on YouTube while the single is streaming on all digital services worldwide.

Self-produced and recorded at King’s home studio at the Ramones Ranch in Los Angeles, “Midnight Rendezvous” is a tease of what’s to come. King brought together some of the top musicians in Southern California to perform the song straight to 4-track tape machines, utilizing his collection of extremely high-quality vintage microphones and gear. The video, shot entirely on Super 8 film, was directed by Avery Wheless (HUSH) and filmed on location at the home studio featuring some of King’s well known friends including Kathryn Newton (Paranormal Activity 4, Supernatural), Kansas Bowling (B.C. Butcher), and Sophie Lane (At Any Price, Childhood Of A Leader), with wardrobe and casting by Linda Ramone. “The video, like the song, was just as fun to make with all the beautiful, cool girls hanging out and some of the band just messing about having a good time, it has a certain charm as you can see,” says King. “In retrospect, it’s just about gettin’ down at the ‘Midnight Rendezvous,’ having fun. It’s not complicated.”

Starting from a young age, King has been highly active in the Southern California music scene over the years. The multi-instrumentalist, and avid record collector, was a part of many local bands before striking out on his own with his debut solo album, Here’s J.D. King. He would go on to form the critically acclaimed band, The Olms, with his good friend, Pete Yorn. With the success of the band, they would tour worldwide with acts like Band Of Horses and Vampire Weekend, as well as appear on The Tonight Show. King is preparing to release his latest album titled Moon Garden, later this year. He describes this work as a “three year experiment to find the highest level analog sonics, totally original songwriting methods and the most fulfilling creative experience using only biological electromagnetic vibration.”

Just in time for summer, J.D. King invites you to enjoy the vibes of a “Midnight Rendezvous,” as he creates anticipation for more new music. The video is now available to watch on Youtube, and the single is streaming worldwide on your favorite digital service. For more about J.D. King visit JDKingmusic.com.