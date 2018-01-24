Long Island’s Party 105.3FM is seeking to add NEW TALENT to the morning-mix for the station’s first local morning show in over eight years.

Are you the life of the Party?

Do people say you have a great personality?

Can you WAKE UP EARLY? (#realtalk)

This is your SHOT to show what you GOT!

The rules are simple:

Post a video on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter illustrating why you’re the next SUPERSTAR! Tag @Party105 and use #Party105Superstar to be entered.

If you are selected, you’ll be on your way to becoming the next BIG THING on Long Island alongside Party105’s host Just Joe.

Just Joe is the Program Director and On-Air Personality on Party105 – he has been part of this team for 4 years. Starting as a nightclub DJ, he’s rocked parties from NYC to LA and genres from Hip Hop to EDM. Catch him performing consistently at local venues and every weekday morning on Party105.

On the upcoming Superstar search, Joe says “I’m excited to be putting together the next morning show on Party105! I can’t wait to see all the talented people from Long Island. It’s truly going to be an exciting experience!”

For More Information on Party 105, VISIT:

www.Party105.com

OR

Facebook.com/Party105

Twitter.com/Party105FM