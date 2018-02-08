In a GQ interview, legendary musician/producer QUINCY JONES recalled incidents in his life that puts FORREST GUMP to shame; in fact even he refers to himself as “the Ghetto Gump.” Here’s just a sampling of his recollections:

His mother was taken away when he was seven “to a mental home … for dementia praecox;” he lived with his father on the crime-ridden South Side of CHICAGO. “HARLEM and COMPTON don’t mean shit after CHICAGO in the ’30s — they look like Boys Town to me … [gang members] took a switchblade knife and nailed my hand to the fence … And they stuck an ice pick in [his left temple at] the same time.”

At 18, JONES started playing trumpet with band leader LIONEL HAMPTON. “The band bus with LIONEL HAMPTON got 33 people on it. The front half of the right side, we call them the holy rollers. The weed smokers behind them, that’s us. The boozers here and the junkies there. Every time we’d go to DETROIT, at the MAJESTIC HOTEL, standing in front, with his Italian shit on and amber glasses: MALCOLM X. DETROIT RED. That’s where we bought our dope.”

JONES would eventually graduate to the hard stuff. “Yeah, I started shooting. And then I fell down five flights of stairs, and I said, ‘That ain’t gonna work.’ And it’s the best thing that ever happened to me, because when I was in NEW YORK, I was hanging out with HOWARD MCGHEE and EARL COLEMAN and CHARLIE PARKER … I would have been a junkie for life.”

He hung out with another junkie who cleaned himself up: RAY CHARLES: “I’ve seen him shooting in his testicles, man. Because heroin’s a strange drug. RAY, all of his veins were dried up and black, and he’s shooting himself in the testicles, man.”

If drug abuse was a problem, racism was worse. “You think racism is bad now, you should try the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s,” JONES said. “Even in Vegas … FRANK [SINATRA] had Mafia bodyguards for everybody in BASIE’s band and me. LENA, BELAFONTE, FATS DOMINO, they used to play the main theater for $17,000 a week, used to have to eat in the kitchen. Couldn’t go in the casino. Had to go to a black hotel across town. In ’64! You can’t even imagine that. But if you’re black, that’s what you get used to in AMERICA.”

SINATRA also offered other favors: “FRANK was always trying to hook me up with MARILYN MONROE, but MARILYN MONROE had a chest that looked like pears, man.”

JONES would meet ARETHA FRANKLIN, STEVE WONDER and MICHEL JACKSON when each was 12. “That’s heavy, isn’t it? It means if you’ve got it at 12, you know you’re going all the way.” JACKSON “had a perspective on details that was unmatched. His idols are FRED ASTAIRE, GENE KELLY, JAMES BROWN, all of that. And he paid attention, and that’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s the only way you can be great, you know, is pay attention to the best guys who ever did it.”

Then came the time when JONES recommended that PRINCE duet with JACKSON on the title track of his Bad album. “So we invited [PRINCE] over to MICHAEL’s house at Hayvenhurst. He came in and he had an overcoat on, and he had a big white box labeled CAMILLE. He called MICHAEL ‘CAMILLE.’ … Then we went upstairs, and [PRINCE] saw the chimpanzee and the snake, he said, ‘Now, that’s interesting.’ And then he says to me, ‘He doesn’t need me on this — it’s going to be a hit anyway.’ Which is true.”

U2’s BONO invited JONES to come along to the VATICAN in 1999 to meet POPE JOHN PAUL, which they did, and they noticed his shoes. JONES also bonded and partied with MARLON BRANDO, and once had lunch with PABLO PICASSO. “He was a character, man. He was fucked-up with absinthe all the time.”

He also spent time with noted ’40s German photographer LENI RIEFENSTAHL. “She told me everybody in the Third Reich was on cocaine. See, I worked for pimps when I was 11, and they used to do that, too — they’d take cocaine because it raised the propensity for violence, from the primate brain.”

When STEVE MCQUEEN asked JONES if he wanted to see a rough cut of the soon-to-be classic movie, Bullitt, JONES brought along his hairdresser, JAY SEBRING. After the movie, they made plans for later that evening. SEBRING “said, ‘I’ll meet you at SHARON’s, because I’ve got some stuff for your hair’ I was losing my hair.”

But JONES didn’t go. “I forgot about it,” he said. SEBRING would be murdered with SHARON TATE and several others by CHARLES MANSON’s posse that night.

And that’s not all he had to say about that: “Man, it’s been happening to me all my life. It’s just unbelievable, man. You feel blessed that somehow you forgot, or whatever. JESUS CHRIST. Ain’t never forget that. That’s the GHETTO GUMP shit. Life is a trip, man. Life is a trip.”