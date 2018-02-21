International recording artist I-Octane has unveiled the cover art for his third full length album titled “Love & Life”. Produced under his own production company Conquer The Globe Productions, the long awaited album features 17 tracks with the addition of 2 bonus tracks when you pre-order the album.

The seasoned artist latest musical runs the gamut of various genre infused to reggae and dancehall vibes, “There is something for everyone on this album” explains I-Octane. “I have fans all over the world, and although I wanted to keep true to my roots, I infused their worldwide essence, from afrobeat to Latin, my fans were with me on this love and life’s journey” he further added.

“Love & Life” offers just that, songs that relate to every day situations. From the infectious love ballad “Let Me Love You“, to the cheeky hit single “Pretty Loud” featuring twice GRAMMY nominated J Boog. Having teamed up with many exciting producers, the array of songs display I-Octane’s vocal fluctuations, smooth riffs, upbeat percussion, unique uptempo style paired with rhythmic chants and thoughtful lyrics deliver an album deemed to become a classic.

“”Love and life” takes you on a musical trip through I-Octane’s musical mind touching the pleasures and struggles of Love and Life, using a good mix of Reggae and Dancehall tracks” – Danny Creatah, World A Reggae.

“I-Octane’s ‘Love & Life’ opus picks up where his sophomore project, ‘My Journey’, left off with a full throttle into international terrains and no signs of looking back. Vocally and lyrically the Reggae crooner appears to be in his comfort zone; as if to play it safe with existing fans while officially introducing himself to new audiences. It must be said that the album standouts come in the form of his collaborative tracks – with the likes of Shaggy, Ginjah, Demarco, Yanique (Curvy Diva), JBoog and Romain Virgo – but in the same breathe I-Octane didn’t allow them to outshine him. Nonetheless, ‘Love & Life’ is the type of project you’d expect from I-Octane at this point in his career. Cohesive, potent, experimental and creatively crafted.” – Biko Kennedy, Music Journalist.

I-Octane “Love & Life” will be available worldwide on March 30th, distributed by California based IDC.

Cover Credit:

BlingBlang Work

Photographer- Wade Rhoden