Atlanta-based award-winning Christian artist Rahn Anthoni took the international press and airwaves by storm with 2017’s most inspirational track, “I’ll Trust You.” The song earned him a Radio Music Award and an Indie Music Channel Award, and numerous other accolades, including the Man-Up Award, for his charity work. Rahn’s history with inspirational music has helped him develop a positive relationship with God and the world of song. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the death of his special needs son, Aaron Hatcher, Rahn has been able to turn tragedy to triumph, delivering a message of hope and love to the masses.

Encouraged by the support the country music world showed his r&b-flavored music, Rahn has returned with an ambitious new “country soul” tune, that’s reminiscent of Darius Rucker, Charley Pride and other soulful country artists. “Highway” was written by Rahn, and it tells of his journey from tragedy to triumph, looking back on the story of his life.

Rahn says, “Highway’ is an inspiring life song about the road you are on. When we go through things in life, they take us where we need to be, at the time of the inspiration. Look at the road of life as a ‘highway,’ and stay on that road of success. When we have a chance to live a life of gratitude, we take the right road, and love all, no matter what. ‘Highway’ is the way of life.”

“Highway” is now available for pre-sale on iTunes. The worldwide release date is set for January 19th, 2018.

Watch the video for “Highway” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlfkgjnU0ms.

ABOUT RAHN ANTHONI: Christian R&B/Hip Hop artist, Rahn Anthoni got his first break singing back-up for Dottie Peoples. He is the former host of “Starpower” on The BET Network, as well as having appeared in Thina Films’ “Good Deed.” Utilizing his experience and growing interest and knowledge in TV and film, Anthoni developed “The Rahn Anthoni Show,” which has received over 1 millions views on Eotm TV. In 2015, Anthoni reached a career high, covering The Oscars Red Carpet for Eotm Media Group. Then tragedy struck…Rahn Anthoni lost his special needs son, Aaron, to abuse, allegedly by his son’s teacher. From tragedy, comes triumph…This event inspired Anthoni to become an advocate for special needs kids. The Aaron Hatcher Awards are given every year, in honor of his late son, Aaron Hatcher. Anthoni also started the Special Needs Rock Awards and They Can’t Talk But We Can, a non-profit organization providing advocacy for children with disabilities. Anthoni is also CEO of WMQGRadio.com The Source, the number #1 internet radio station giving back to the Old Skool music.

