Inner Ally – a crossover band that hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their music brings you back to the vocal driven guitar rock of the 1970’s and 1980’s. The band features great rhythms and strong multi part harmonies. Using cover songs from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today, the band aims to choose specific songs with specific lyrics to weave into every performance a message of hope.

The band released its debut E.P. entitled “E.P. ONE” in April of 2017. This first EP features three original songs: “The Key”, a warm and different telling of the Easter Story, “Kathy’s Song ’17”, a song that was originally released by Frank Patek as a solo song, as well as “Stand By You”, which was an Akademia Award Winner for Best Rock Song for February 2016; also from his unreleased solo project.