Alternative rock band Made Violent has released their newest single “Unamused” from their upcoming EP Squeeze along with an official lyric video. Recently named to Yahoo Music’s “25 Under 25 to Watch” list, the trio plans to head on tour in December and release Squeeze in early 2018.

Made Violent’s Joseph White (bass/vocals), Rob Romano (guitar) and Justin Acee (drums) started out with no five-year plan, secluding themselves in a cabin near their hometown of Buffalo, NY to make music with no aspirations. The band casually released “Wasted Days” online, a song Acee says is “about losing everything.” To their surprise, the song would catch the attention of UK heavyweight NME Magazine.

The trio released their short and sweet self-titled debut EP full of subtle nods to their rock and roll forefathers from America and across the pond, and recorded with the infamous Dennis Herring (The Hives, Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello). The songs go from sweet to salty on a dime. White abandons the drawl he delivers in “Wasted Days” for a snotty tone on “Inside Out,” a seemingly Adderall-laced song about “being tired of someone’s shit.” Minutes later, the band picks up where “Wasted Days” leaves off with the bright and shiny “On My Own,” in which White’s vocals are nearly reminiscent of a hip-hop verse.

Since then Made Violent has made their debut appearance at SXSW, charted Top 10 for 6 weeks on CMJ Radio 200 Chart, and toured with the likes of Frank Turner, Wolf Alice, From Indian Lakes, and The Struts, and are now looking forward to releasing their first full length album. “We can’t wait to hop in our van and drive across the country to play for anyone and everyone,” Romano quips. “Two things really matter to us – making as much good music as we can, and touring as much as we can. We never want to stop doing this.”

More information can be found at MadeViolent.com. Follow on FACEBOOK, TWITTER and SOUNDCLOUD.

###

Contact:

Gina McKenzie, gina@gempr.biz