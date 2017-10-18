Hot recording duo, Alexander Jean featuring Mark Ballas and BC Jean, are set to open for acclaimed electronic violinist and performer, Lindsey Stirling on her upcoming “Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour.” The 31-city tour will commence in Albany, New York on November 8th and includes stops in New York City, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Since the debut of Alexander Jean’s initial EP, “Head High” in 2016, the husband and wife duo has taken the music scene by storm. “Head High” shot to #1 on iTunes’ Singer/Songwriter chart and then rose to the chart top a second time. Their power-pop ballad and debut single “Roses and Violets,” also hit #1 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart and #6 on the iTunes overall chart, reaching the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100 “Bubbling Under” chart. The song had over 3 million Spotify plays and reached Top 10 in 7 countries around the globe. Their single “Thief,” hit #5 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. The duo’s second EP, “High Enough,” was released on June 26th of this year and instantly rose to the #1 spot on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart and #40 on the iTunes Global Album Chart, with Alexander Jean capturing the iTunes #1 Trending Artist spot.

Alexander Jean was recently listed in Billboard Magazine’s “DeLeon 100,” a list of Top 100 Trailblazers who display determination to bring their expertise to #thenextlevel. The duo was also named “KIIS FM Next Up Artist of the Week,” and performed at Sundance Film Festival’s 2017 Creative Coalition event. In 2016, they made their SXSW debut in as an official showcase artist; and were tapped to perform at BMI’s 2016 annual “Snow Ball” event at Sundance, in addition to a stripped down, intimate set at the much-coveted Chef Dance. Alexander Jean was also chosen as one of three acts, from nearly 600 artist submissions, to perform at the 3rd Annual L.A. GRAMMY Showcase at The Fonda Theatre.

Both BC and Mark are multi-faceted singers and songwriters with lists of accolades in the music world. BC became an in-demand artist and songwriter when Beyoncé recorded “If I Were A Boy,” which BC wrote exactly ten years ago. A worldwide #1 smash, the song – the only track Beyoncé didn’t write on her double CD I Am…Sasha Fierce – was one of the most played songs of 2009. It topped the charts in many European countries (including the UK) and reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #2 on the Hot Dance Club Play chart. BC subsequently signed with Clive Davis’ J Records and released several singles, including “Just a Guy” and “I’ll Survive You.” The San Diego native also starred in the popular web series Talent, produced by Alloy TV on YouTube.

As a youth, Mark moved from the US to London and there he attended the world-renowned Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts School. He began playing guitar at age nine, training in flamenco. By 12, he was performing his own music, and over the years has played and performed in bands in many different genres from hardcore metal, punk, to jazz, folk, and funk. As a singer/songwriter in 2011, Mark was the winner of MTV’s Freshman Five and MTV named him as that year’s “Artist to Watch.” In 2014, he released his debut single “Get My Name” which hit the Top 25 on iTunes pop chart while the song’s video debuted at #1 on multiple MTV platforms. He has performed at legendary Los Angeles clubs including The Troubadour and performed at South by Southwest, in addition to Will.i.Am’s Trans4rm Pre-Grammy Party (on the bill with Alicia Keys and Estelle). More recently, Mark played the lead role as Frankie Valli in Broadway’s final production of “Jersey Boys” and resumed that role to rave reviews at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theater.

“Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour” dates featuring Alexander Jean: