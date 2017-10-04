IN2UNE/NASHVILLE EVP CAT COLLINS has been promoted to EVP Promotion/Field Operations for IN2UNE MUSIC INC., effective immediately. On top of overseeing the Country format, COLLINS will now expand his responsibilities across all formats of radio and curation, as well as work with all format heads and their respective field staffs.

“CAT’s resume makes him a perfect fit for this role,” IN2UNE Pres. DALE CONNONE said. “He is respected and well-versed in all formats of radio and has great relationships. He will be an incredible asset to both our Nationals and Regionals”

“I’ve watched IN2UNE grow over the past 10 years, and I’m proud to be a part of this amazing company and team, COLLINS said. “I’m very excited to work with many friends, old and new, across all formats.”