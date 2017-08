IMAGINE DRAGONS’ most recent album, “Evolve,” has earned a Gold certification from the RIAA. The KIDinaKORNER/ INTERSCOPE RECORDS band’s third studio release achieved the milestone in less than a month and becomes the only RIAA rock album to be awarded so far this year.

The band recently celebrated the achievement before fans at “Good Morning AMERICA”’s SUMMER CONCERT SERIES.

(lL-r): Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee, Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman