iHEARTMEDIA has its annual “iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR Presented by CAPITAL ONE®” lined up, as the 2017 tour will stop in DALLAS; SAN FRANCISCO/SAN JOSE; LOS ANGELES; MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL; PHILADELPHIA; NEW YORK; BOSTON; WASHINGTON, D.C.; CHICAGO; ATLANTA; TAMPA and MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE.

“The iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR has become a staple of the holiday season and one of the year’s most anticipated events, with performances from today’s most influential artists,” iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN said. “With this year’s lineup, the holiday concert event will once again bring the joy of the season to fans nationwide. Can’t imagine a better way to end the year!”

The KIIS-FM JINGLE BALL in LOS ANGELES on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st will be carried live on over 100 iHEARTRADIO Top 40 stations and as a live video stream on CWTV.com and The CW app beginning at 7:30p PT across all time zones. The event will also be featured as an exclusive nationwide broadcast television special on The CW NETWORK on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14th at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“This year’s iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR will culminate with a nationwide radio and television broadcast on The CW featuring an all-star line up, our biggest to date,” iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Entertainment Enterprises JOHN SYKES said. “We’re thrilled fans across the country are able to experience the holiday festivities by tuning in to the radio broadcast on iHEARTRADIO stations and The CW NETWORK’s live stream and annual television special.”

The 2017 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR Itinerary:

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28th: DALLAS, 106.1 KISS FM’S JINGLE BALL 2017 at AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER, TX, at 7:30p CT

THE CHAINSMOKERS, KESHA, CHARLIE PUTH, NIALL HORAN, LIAM PAYNE, CAMILA CABELLO, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30th: SAN FRANCISCO/SAN JOSE, WILD 94.9’s FM’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at SAP CENTER, SAN JOSE at 7:30p PT

DEMI LOVATO, NICK JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, NIALL HORAN, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st: LOS ANGELES, KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2017 at The Forum, 7:30p PT

TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN, THE CHAINSMOKERS, SAM SMITH, DEMI LOVATO, LOGIC, KESHA, NIALL HORAN, HALSEY, CHARLIE PUTH and LIAM PAYNE

* KIIS FM’s JINGLE BALL 2017 will video stream exclusively live on CWTV.com and The CW App and will air as a 90-minute special on The CW NETWORK on DECEMBER 14th at 8p ET/PT

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4th: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN, 101.3 KDWB’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL at 7:30p CT

FALL OUT BOY, KESHA, CHARLIE PUTH, NIALL HORAN, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6th: PHILADELPHIA, Q102’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at WELLS FARGO CENTER at 7:30p ET

THE CHAINSMOKERS, FALL OUT BOY, KESHA, HALSEY, LOGIC, NIALL HORAN, CHARLIE PUTH, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th: NEW YORK Z100’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN at 7p ET

TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN, THE CHAINSMOKERS, SAM SMITH, HALSEY, FALL OUT BOY, DEMI LOVATO, LOGIC, CHARLIE PUTH, NIALL HORAN, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10th: BOSTON, KISS 108’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at TD GARDEN at 6p ET

FALL OUT BOY, KELLY CLARKSON, FIFTH HARMONY, HALSEY, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO and WHY DON’T WE

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11th: WASHINGTON, D.C., HOT 99.5’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at CAPITAL ONE ARENA at 7:30p ET

FALL OUT BOY, KESHA, LOGIC, ZEDD, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13th: CHICAGO, 103.5 KISS FM’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at ALLSTATE ARENA at 7:30p. CT

THE CHAINSMOKERS, DEMI LOVATO, CHARLIE PUTH, KESHA, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15th: ATLANTA, POWER 96.1’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at PHILIPS ARENA at 7:30p ET

DEMI LOVATO, LOGIC, ZEDD, FIFTH HARMONY, NICK JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16th: TAMPA BAY, FL, 93.3 FLZ’s JINGLE BALL 2017 at AMALIE ARENA at 7p ET

ZEDD, NICK JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE and WHY DON’T WE

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17th: FT. LAUDERDALE/MIAMI, FL, Y100 JINGLE BALL 2017 at BB&T CENTER, FT. LAUDERDALE at 7:30p. ET

DEMI LOVATO, LOGIC, FIFTH HARMONY, NICK JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, CAMILA CABELLO, LIAM PAYNE, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON’T WE

The 2017 iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR will partner with THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. In addition, 106.1 KISS FM’s JINGLE BALL in DALLAS will work with the KIDD’S KIDS program of the KRADDICK FOUNDATION, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.

“THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION is honored to team up with the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR for its fifth consecutive year, allowing us to continue to support children’s hospitals across the country,” RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION Exec. Dir./COO MEREDITH SEACREST said. “We’re grateful for iHEARTMEDIA’s partnership, which helps us build our state-of-the-art multi-media studios, SEACREST STUDIOS, in pediatric hospitals. These studios provide uplifting and entertaining environments where patients can host their own radio and TV shows, play games and even meet celebrity artists that stop by to visit.