iHEARTRADIO is taking the occasion of CES 2018 to announce new integrations into more devices. Included among the new options are a bot for FACEBOOK MESSENGER, access via SAMSUNG’s BIXBY voice assistant, the previously announced skill for JIBO robots, GARMIN’s FORERUNNER 645 MUSIC fitness smartwatch, and the addition of the full app feature set to the app for ROKU. Apps for GM and FORD vehicles have also been updated.

“In 2017, we built on iHEARTRADIO’s strong foundation of content access and discovery,” said iHEARTMEDIA President DARREN DAVIS. “Consumers are taking advantage of the ease and ubiquity of virtual assistants, smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other connected devices, and in doing so, they’re proving that audio is an important part of their day-to-day life. As we look ahead in 2018, we will continue to innovate – blending the iHEARTRADIO experience seamlessly into the way listeners use the influx of these new smart devices – and as always, make iHEARTRADIO easily available on the products and platforms they use most.”