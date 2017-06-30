iHEARTMEDIA, TIDAL, SPRINT, ROC NATION and JAY Z are teaming up to world premiere an exclusive one-of-a-kind historic radio launch of his new album, “4:44.” Beginning this morning, iHEARTMEDIA will world premiere the full album with an exclusive 35-minute Album Roadblock to tens of millions of listeners nationwide on more than 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban stations with a record-breaking 43 million total audience spins.

The album will continue to play across iHEARTMEDIA’s Urban and Rhythm formats until 12:01a (ET) JULY 1st, featuring never-before-heard audio from JAY Z about the album. The album will be accompanied by a video piece, “The Story Of O.J.” directed by MARK ROMANEK and JAY Z.

In addition, the TIDAL and SPRINT partnership will support the 1 MILLION PROJECT, an initiative from SPRINT and the SPRINT FOUNDATION that will connect 1 million low-income U.S. high school students who don’t have internet access at home. Participating students will receive free mobile devices and free high-speed wireless internet connectivity while in high school for up to four years. SPRINT will donate $2 from every new line activation with a device purchase or lease – up to $1 million – to support the initiative. For more information, visit sprint.com/1millionproject.

“This is a perfect storm of sharing music with fans,” JAY Z said. “SPRINT allows for and promotes creative freedom. Every artist strives for support of their vision, and I have that in not just a partnership with SPRINT, but also in iHEART, whose team are creating an experience for millions of fans across the country.”

“We have a long history of partnering with JAY Z in innovative ways, and he was one of the artists to join our first-ever iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL in 2011,” iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN said. “He’s once again proved that he’s a true innovator, and we are honored to partner with him on the historic launch of his first album in over four years. Our nationwide world premiere of ‘4:44’ will reach tens of millions of JAY’s fans across the country – while creating millions of new ones.”