iHEARTMEDIA/HARTFORD has tapped KELSEY MAXON as Digital Program Director, effective MONDAY, JUNE 5th. MAXON previously worked as the Digital Program Director for iHEARTMEDIA/PROVIDENCE.

“We are excited to have KELSEY join the team here in HARTFORD,” said HARTFORD Pres. STEVE HONEYCOMB. “He has the vision, energy, and passion to lead and make a positive impact on our digital strategy.” Added RSVP/Programming JOHN COOPER, “KELSEY will play a key role in bringing together all the resources we have in the region, resulting in great engagement on our web sites and social media. We’re really looking forward to his insight, creativity and excitement.”

“The HARTFORD Region has been one of the premiere digital hubs since I started working for iHEARTMEDIA,” said MAXON. “I’m excited to become a part of the team and to help continue and grow the success of the region and company as a whole.”