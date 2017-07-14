iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON has upped Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108) night host MICHAEL “MIKEY V” VINCI to APD/MD/nights; extended Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL) PD/nights LANCE HOUSTON; and extended Top 40/Rhythmic WJMN (JAM’N 94-5) APD/MD/nights DJ PUP DAWG, effective immediately.

“I look forward to taking on my new role and continuing to work with the extremely talented people at KISS 108,” said MIKEY V. “iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON is a dream workplace for this kid from FRAMINGHAM.”

“Horns up BOSTON,” said HOUSTON. “I am very lucky to call the best city in AMERICA my home and am so thrilled that I get to continue to build THE BULL brand alongside the talented team we have here at iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON.”

“I am JAM’N through and through and thrilled to be with JAM’N 94-5 for the foreseeable future,” said DJ PUP DAWG. “JAM’N is known for playing BOSTON’s biggest Hip-Hop songs that our listeners want to hear and I can’t wait to continue that tradition with the best team in the business.”

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to continue to work with MIKEY V, LANCE and DJ PUP DAWG,” iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Region SVP/Programming DYLAN SPRAGUE said. “These guys know this city and know these stations. Having these critical programming roles locked in long-term gives us a big competitive advantage as we strategize for our future.”