iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY has appointed CHRIS SOECHTIG Market President, effective immediately. Most recently Market President for iHEARTMEDIA/WEST PALM BEACH-TREASURE COAST markets, SOECHTIG will work with the programming, marketing and sales teams for TAMPA BAY radio station brands to oversee on-air and digital programming, as well as create new business and revenue opportunities.

“I am thrilled to bring CHRIS home to TAMPA BAY,” iHEARTMEDIA/NORTH FLORIDA Pres. Region Pres. LINDA BYRD said. “He’s back where he started his career and now as the Market President. CHRIS is an amazing leader with a track record of success in every position he has held in iHEARTMEDIA. We’re so happy to have him on the NORTH FLORIDA Region team.”

“I’m honored to be selected as Market President and beyond excited to return to my hometown of TAMPA to lead our talented iHEARTMEDIA team,” said SOECHTIG. “We have an amazing brand portfolio and a long history of success. I look forward to building on that success well into the future.”

The cluster includes Top 40 WFLZ, Urban WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT), Country WFUS (US 103.5), News-Talk WFLA-A-W275AZ-W244BE, Sports WDAE-A-W237CW, Tropical WFUS-HD2-W262CP (RUMBA 106.5), News-Talk WHNZ-A (IMPACT RADIO), Hot AC WMTX (MIX 100.7), Classic Hip Hop WMTX-HD2-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ (THROWBACK 94.5 & 105.9), and Active Rock WXTB (98 ROCK).