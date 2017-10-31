iHEARTMEDIA/BALTIMORE SVP/Programming JEFF WYATT has announced his retirement from day-to-day programming, which includes oversight for Country WPOC. iHEART RVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI tells ALL ACCESS that WYATT will stay on through the transition to a new PD. Interested candidates should send materials to KAPUGI here. WYATT was named to his current post in APRIL, following his time as VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s VIRGINIA-CAROLINA region. A 30-year programming vet, WYATT previously served as PD for Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE, in addition to his corporate role.

Early in his career he was named VP/Programming for EMMIS BROADCASTING and held PD duties at KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and later he worked as a PD/afternoon on-air personality at KIIS/LOS ANGELES. His background also includes serving as the VP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA’s WASHINGTON, D.C. Region and PD of Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C.