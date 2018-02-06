iHEARTMEDIA has put the ink on a long-term contract extension with programming and company veteran THEA MITCHEM to continue her role in its National Programming Group as EVP/Programming-NORTHEAST Division. She will continue to report to EVP/GM BRAD HARDIN and Pres./NEW YORK SCOTT HOPECK.

Under the new agreement, MITCHEM will continue to partner with iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group Division Pres. TOM MCCONNELL to collaborate with its regions located in the EAST, providing national programming assets, services and resources. In addition, she will continue to oversee programming of 60-plus iHEARTMEDIA stations in over a dozen markets, including NEW YORK CITY, BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA. She will also remain a key member of iHEARTMEDIA’s Urban Brand Management Team and help book artists and produce events including POWER 105.1 FM’s Powerhouse. Additionally, MITCHEM will continue as PD for iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK’s WWPR (POWER 105.1), where she works closely with brands including THE BREAKFAST CLUB and the sales team to oversee the station’s on-air content, digital footprint and music programming.

“THEA is unquestionably one of the most influential women in the radio industry,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “We’re thrilled that she will continue to oversee programming efforts for our NORTHEAST markets. Under her leadership, we have seen unparalleled ratings success in several markets including WASHINGTON, D.C., PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK CITY, where POWER 105.1 has posted the best ratings in the station’s over 15-year history.”

“I love working with multiple formats and working for iHEARTMEDIA for the past 15 years has allowed me to work with the best talent and programmers in NEW YORK and the entire industry,” said MITCHEM. “I look forward to continuing to help grow and nurture the next generation of talent and executives, and open doors for more women and minorities in programing and executive positions.”