iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group has elevated JOHN IVEY to the new position of Pres./CHR Programming Strategy. He will report to Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN.

IVEY will oversee iHEARTMEDIA’s Top 40 and Top 40/R brand formats. In addition, the company notes, “he will continue to guide and develop the company’s roster of CHR programmers and on-air talent, and book artists for events including the iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR and KIIS/LOS ANGELES’ WANGO TANGO. IVEY will also remain in his role of Pd of Top 40 KIIS.

“For over 15 years, JOHN has played a key role in the success of our LOS ANGELES market brands and CHR stations nationwide,” said Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER. “We’re thrilled that he’s taking an even larger role within our National Programming Group and helping groom our next generation of extremely talented CHR Program Directors and top on-air personalities. He will be a valuable resource to GREG ASHLOCK, Pres./iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP and to our Division and Region Presidents.”

“JOHN is one of the foremost talents in media today when it comes to programming Top 40 radio and he is a driving factor in why KIIS FM is the most listened to station in its market,” said POLEMAN. “He knows what CHR listeners want to hear and we’re confident he’ll help bring similar success to our stations in other markets.”

IVEY is a 40-plus year radio vet who most recently served as SVP/Programming and Top 40 Brand Manager for iHEARTMEDIA. He began his radio career as an on-air personality and MD in his hometown of OWENSBORO, KY and later led programming efforts for stations in ROCHESTER, NY; NASHVILLE and Boston. He joined iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES in 2001 and has served as VP/Programming for the market and PD of KYSR and KHHT.

“Throughout my career I’ve always loved the opportunity to help new artists and young talent and programmers grow and I’m thrilled my new position as President of CHR Programming Strategy makes the things I love top priority,” said IVEY. “Thank you to iHEARTMEDIA for allowing me to get past the 20 year mark in LOS ANGELES and to continue working with our amazing CHR programming and on-air teams.”