iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group has elevated DOC WYNTER to the new position of EVP/Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy, effective immediately. He will report to Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. WYNTER will also remain in his role as PD of Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES.

“No one understands Urban and Hip-Hop programming like DOC and we’re thrilled he’s expanding his role leading iHEARTMEDIA’s programming strategy for those key formats,” said Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER. “He’s been instrumental in launching several of our Urban and Hip-Hop stations nationwide and we’re excited for him to be even more hands-on with all of our Urban brands in our over 150 markets.”

WYNTER will celebrate 29 years with iHEARTMEDIA in JANUARY and most recently served as SVP/Urban Programming and Urban Brand Manager for the company.

“Urban radio has been my passion for as long as I can remember,” said WYNTER. “Having worked with iHEARTMEDIA for almost three decades, I know we have some of the best programmers and on-air personalities in radio. I can’t wait to help our Region and Market Presidents provide their local Urban and Hip-Hop music fans with one-of-a-kind listening experiences that only a company like iHEARTMEDIA can create.”