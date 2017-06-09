iHEARTMEDIA/NORFOLK has named ANGEL BROWN Market President for its cluster, including Urban WOWI (103 JAMZ), Top 40 WNOH (NOW 105), Urban AC WMOV (MOViN 107.7), and Classic Hip-Hop WHBT (92.1 THE BEAT).

BROWN will oversee the four radio station brands and work with partners and advertisers to create new revenue opportunities. She will also be responsible for the market’s operations including sales, on-air and digital programming, events and promotion initiatives.

iHEARTMEDIA VIRGINIA/CAROLINA President DAVE CARWILE commented, “We are thrilled to have ANGEL joining our NORFOLK group of station brands. She combines a proven track record of sales leadership with an understanding of how to integrate client needs with our multimedia platforms and will provide a great complement to our outstanding sales and programming leadership in the market.”

ANGEL previously worked as the Market Vice President for CUMULUS in MOBILE, AL where she also served as the Market Manager and VP/Sales.

BROWN added, “I am elated to join the iHEARTMEDIA family in NORFOLK. The market and the company have had tremendous success over the years and are attributed to the company’s culture and its people. I look forward to working alongside the talented iHEARTMEDIA NORFOLK team and I look for forward to my future with the industry leader.”